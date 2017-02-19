Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 7:04 pm

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About 'Difficult' Split From Brad Pitt, Says Their Main Focus is 'Staying a Family'

Angelina Jolie is opening up for the first time about filing for divorce from Brad Pitt.

While promoting her new film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia, the 41-year-old actress and filmmaker got candid about the “difficult time” she and her family has been going through.

“I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time, Angelina said in an interview with BBC World News via People. “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad back in September 2016 after being together for over 12 years.

She went on to talk about how she and Brad are focusing on staying as much of a family as possible.

““Many, many people find themselves in this situation,” Angelina said. “My whole, my family…we’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children…and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”
