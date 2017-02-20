Lana Del Rey's 'Love' Music Video Will Take You on a Dreamy Journey to Space - Watch Here!

Lana Del Rey has dropped her brand-new music video for her latest track, “Love,” and you can watch it right here!

The 31-year-old singer’s video, directed by Rich Lee, combines both vintage and sci-fi elements – and the result is beautiful.

Lana surprised fans with the new song over the weekend after posters were hung around Los Angeles.

“Love” is the first track off of Lana‘s upcoming album, due out later this year. The album is also set to include some exciting guest artists, though full details have not yet been released.

“I made my first four albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed,” Lana shared.

