Pedro Pascal Is a 'Bad Hombre' for 'Solar Magazine' Cover

Pedro Pascal wears a tin foil solar suit while on the cover of Solar Magazine‘s third issue, on newsstands February 23.

The 41-year-old actor is dubbed a “bad hombre” on the cover, in reference to something President Trump said on the campaign trail. Here is what he told the mag:

On starring in the Kingsman sequel: “Kingsman 2 was a particularly interesting experience because it was like a god damn circus of amazing movie stars: Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum… It was actually extremely terrifying, but I think that the fan boy in me is so loud, that it over road the fear of being in that company.”

On Brexit: “I was in London when Brexit happened. It was dramatic how the atmosphere of the city changed over night. It was terrifying, sad and heartbreaking to see so many people shocked and bewildered by what they hadn’t predicted in terms of that vote.”

On religion and spirituality: “I don’t know what I believe in, at all, if anything I am a complete agnostic. I think the idea of God can be really quite silly. It’s not like spirituality is a foreign subject to me, but I personally haven’t developed any kind of relationship to it, but I do know that the most important thing is being a good person.”

