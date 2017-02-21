Top Stories
Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 7:00 am

Pedro Pascal Is a 'Bad Hombre' for 'Solar Magazine' Cover

Pedro Pascal Is a 'Bad Hombre' for 'Solar Magazine' Cover

Pedro Pascal wears a tin foil solar suit while on the cover of Solar Magazine‘s third issue, on newsstands February 23.

The 41-year-old actor is dubbed a “bad hombre” on the cover, in reference to something President Trump said on the campaign trail. Here is what he told the mag:

On starring in the Kingsman sequel: “Kingsman 2 was a particularly interesting experience because it was like a god damn circus of amazing movie stars: Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum… It was actually extremely terrifying, but I think that the fan boy in me is so loud, that it over road the fear of being in that company.”

On Brexit: “I was in London when Brexit happened. It was dramatic how the atmosphere of the city changed over night. It was terrifying, sad and heartbreaking to see so many people shocked and bewildered by what they hadn’t predicted in terms of that vote.”

On religion and spirituality: “I don’t know what I believe in, at all, if anything I am a complete agnostic. I think the idea of God can be really quite silly. It’s not like spirituality is a foreign subject to me, but I personally haven’t developed any kind of relationship to it, but I do know that the most important thing is being a good person.”

For more from Pedro, get your issue of Solar!
Just Jared on Facebook
pedro pascal solar magazine 01
pedro pascal solar magazine 02
pedro pascal solar magazine 03
pedro pascal solar magazine 04
pedro pascal solar magazine 05
pedro pascal solar magazine 06
pedro pascal solar magazine 07
pedro pascal solar magazine 08

Photos: Stefan Ruiz
Posted to: Magazine, Pedro Pascal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here