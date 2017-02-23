Maggie Gyllenhaal Supports Brother Jake at 'Sunday' Opening on Broadway!

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband Peter Sarsgaard hit the red carpet at the opening night of the musical Sunday in the Park with George on Thursday night (February 23) at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

The actress stepped out to see her brother Jake Gyllenhaal perform in his return to Broadway.

Other celebs at the opening included Uzo Aduba, cute couple Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano, Cobie Smolders, Fran Drescher, Holland Taylor, Kathy Najimy, Rosie O’Donnell, Holly Hunter, and Bernadette Peters, who starred in the original production of the Broadway show.

If you want to see the revival of the musical, you have until April 23. Go get your tickets right now before it’s too late!