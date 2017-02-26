Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 9:07 pm

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Matt Damon in Oscars 2017 Opening Monologue (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Matt Damon in Oscars 2017 Opening Monologue (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but mention his beef with Matt Damon during the opening monologue at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The late-night host has long pretended to hate Matt, who has also gone along with the ruse.

“I’d like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with…When I first met Matt, I was the fat one,” Jimmy said. “We’ve had problems. He’s a selfish person. He could have starred in Manchester By the Sea…He made a Chinese ponytail movie [The Great Wall] instead. That movie went on to lose 80 million dollars.”

Watch Jimmy‘s opening monologue below!

Click inside to see more of Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars opening monologue…
Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 01
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 02
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 03
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 04
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 05
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 06
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 07
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 08
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 09
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 10
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 11
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 12
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 13
jimmy kimmel 2017 oscars opening monologue 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon, Oscars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here