Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun at Matt Damon in Oscars 2017 Opening Monologue (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but mention his beef with Matt Damon during the opening monologue at the 2017 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (February 26) in Hollywood.

The late-night host has long pretended to hate Matt, who has also gone along with the ruse.

“I’d like to bury the hatchet with someone I’ve had issues with…When I first met Matt, I was the fat one,” Jimmy said. “We’ve had problems. He’s a selfish person. He could have starred in Manchester By the Sea…He made a Chinese ponytail movie [The Great Wall] instead. That movie went on to lose 80 million dollars.”

Watch Jimmy‘s opening monologue below!

.@JimmyKimmel roasts Matt Damon: "I've known Matt so long, when I first met Matt I was the fat one." https://t.co/LOhkJ3ZP65 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/LyJYpj9nso — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Click inside to see more of Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars opening monologue…