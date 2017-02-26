Top Stories
Sun, 26 February 2017 at 4:22 pm

Jimmy Kimmel's Wife & Kids - See Cute Family Photos!

Jimmy Kimmel's Wife & Kids - See Cute Family Photos!

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2017 Oscars tonight and we bet a lot of our readers will be interested to know more about his family!

The 49-year-old comedian and late night talk show host has been married to his wife Molly McNearney since 2013 and they are the parents of a two-year-old daughter named Jane.

Jimmy also has two adult children from his previous marriage to his first wife Gina. They are the parents of a 25-year-old daughter named Katie and a 23-year-old son named Kevin.

See photos in the gallery to check out all the cute memories that Jimmy has shared with his baby girl Jane over the last couple years. Also watch the adorable face swap Instagram video below!

My daughter Jane looks SO much like me

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

15+ pictures inside of Jimmy Kimmel and his family…

