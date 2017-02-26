Naomie Harris Gets Glam For Oscars 2017

Naomie Harris looked so glamorous at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a white sequined dress on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Naomie is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Moonlight.

The movie is also up for several awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Naomie is wearing Calvin Klein.