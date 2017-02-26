Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

RIP Bill Paxton - 'Titanic' Actor Dead at 61

Natalie Portman Misses Oscars 2017, Explains Why She Can't Attend

Terrence Howard Says He Was Robbed of an Oscar

Sun, 26 February 2017 at 8:27 pm

Naomie Harris Gets Glam For Oscars 2017

Naomie Harris looked so glamorous at the 2017 Academy Awards!

The 40-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a white sequined dress on Sunday afternoon (February 26) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Naomie is up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Moonlight.

The movie is also up for several awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.

Make sure to tune in for the Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT on ABC!

FYI: Naomie is wearing Calvin Klein.
