Top Stories
Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

'Moonlight' Star Weighs In on Oscars Best Picture Mix Up

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 3:03 am

Faith Hill Joins Hubby Tim McGraw at 'The Shack' NYC Premiere!

Faith Hill Joins Hubby Tim McGraw at 'The Shack' NYC Premiere!

Faith Hill hits the red carpet with husband Tim McGraw at the premiere of his new movie The Shack on Tuesday (February 28) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor and singer stars in the film and he also wrote a new song for the soundtrack with Faith!

Joining the country power couple at the premiere were his co-stars Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.

This is going to be a big week for Octavia as she started it by attending the Oscars as a nominee and she’ll be ending it by hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend!

FYI: Faith is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 01
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 02
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 03
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 04
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 05
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 06
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 07
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 08
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 09
faith hill tim mcgraw the shack premiere 10

Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: Faith Hill, Octavia Spencer, Radha Mitchell, Tim McGraw

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber gets close with a mystery girl during a hike - TMZ
  • Boxer Floyd Mayweather's Vegas house was robbed - Gossip Cop
  • Grace Vanderwaal is collaborating with a major musician - Just Jared Jr
  • Nick Viall is joining Dancing with the Stars - Wetpaint
  • Did Leonardo DiCaprio spend thousands of dollars to get his eyebrows done before his Oscars appearance? - Lainey Gossip
  • President Barack and Michelle Obama officially sign book deals! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here