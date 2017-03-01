Faith Hill Joins Hubby Tim McGraw at 'The Shack' NYC Premiere!

Faith Hill hits the red carpet with husband Tim McGraw at the premiere of his new movie The Shack on Tuesday (February 28) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor and singer stars in the film and he also wrote a new song for the soundtrack with Faith!

Joining the country power couple at the premiere were his co-stars Radha Mitchell and Octavia Spencer.

This is going to be a big week for Octavia as she started it by attending the Oscars as a nominee and she’ll be ending it by hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend!

FYI: Faith is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress.