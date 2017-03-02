Nicki Minaj & Nick Jonas Team Up at 'Epic' Balmain After-Party - See Pics & Video!

Nicki Minaj had too much fun at the Balmain Aftershow Party!

The 34-year-old rapper totally nailed her chic look while attending the event held during Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on Thursday (March 2) in Paris, France.

“#NickiInPARIS #DressByBalmain #BalmainAfterPartyWasEPIC look @ these gorgeous women 😍🎀💅🏼,” Nicki shared on Instagram along with a pic of herself and a group of female friends at the party.

She was joined by her “Bom Bidi Bom” collaborator Nick Jonas, who sat front row at the Balmain show at Hotel Potocki earlier that day.

Also in attendance were Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow, Sara Sampaio, Daniela Braga, and fashion designer Olivier Rousteing.

“#NickiInPARIS with @olivier_rousteing @jourdandunn @winnieharlow @sarasampaio working 👅😂,” Nicki captioned the video below.

Beautiful night with friends in Paris. 🇫🇷 #pfw A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:58pm PST