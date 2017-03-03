Ryan Gosling & Justin Timberlake Had a 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion at the Oscars 2017

Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake had an adorable reunion.

While there was rightfully a lot of buzz about the Best Picture mix-up at the 2017 Oscars, there was definitely not enough attention given to the former Mickey Mouse Club stars as they spotted each other in the audience at the show.

The good friends, who were on The Mickey Mouse Club together from 1993 to 1995, were all smiles while catching up. Ryan‘s Oscars date, his sister Mandi, also spent some time reminiscing.

“We thought we were so cool when we were on The Mickey Mouse Club,” Justin has previously said. “Looking back on them, they weren’t as bad as I thought they were at the time. We stole a golf cart … we drove into MGM Studios, which is totally illegal by the way.”

