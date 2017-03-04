Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Stage Crasher Explains Why He Jumped On Stage

  • The 15-year-old kid who jumped on Ariana Grande‘s stage the other day explains why, and how, he crashed the stage – TMZ
  • Here are 15 former Nickelodeon stars and what they look like now – Wetpaint
  • Normani Kordei reveals her DWTS team name – Just Jared Jr
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Jamaica together – Lainey Gossip
  • Logan‘s box office numbers are huge – The Hollywood Reporter
  • A fan jumped on stage while Ariana Grande was performing! - TMZ
  • Justin Timberlake wrote the sweetest birthday message for Jessica Biel - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran's song "Supermarket Flowers" is so touching - Just Jared Jr
  • A lot of celebrities have turned down Dancing With The Stars! - Wetpaint
  • Celine Dion looked so stylish at the Beauty and the Beast premiere - Lainey Gossip
  • Natalie Portman has given birth! - The Hollywood Reporter
