Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, & Jane Fonda Dress Their Best for Goldene Kamera Awards in Germany

Nicole Kidman stunned in a sheer, flower-printed dress while hitting the red carpet at the Goldene Kamera awards.

The 49-year-old actress stepped out for the event on Saturday (March 4) in Hamburg, Germany.

She was joined by Jane Fonda, also looking glam in red, white, and black.

Also in attendance were Colin Farrell and Ed Sheeran, who both suited up for the show.

Later in the night, Ed – who just released his hot new album Divide – took home the Goldene Camera award for Best International musician.

“Thank you to Blunty for presenting my Goldene Kamera award to me tonight in Hamburg,” Ed shared on Instagram along with a photo of him making a funny face on the red carpet, which you can see here.

ICYMI, Jane recently revealed that she was raped and sexually abused as a child.

