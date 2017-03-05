Fifth Harmony Ladies Slay on iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony make their entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The four singers – Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Normani Kordei – are nominated for three awards at the event. They are up for Best Cover Song for “Ex’s & Oh’s,” Best Music Video for “Work From Home,” and Best Fan Army.

Make sure to tune in for Dancing With the Stars this season to catch Normani competing on the show. We can’t wait!