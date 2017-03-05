Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 8:17 pm

Fifth Harmony Ladies Slay on iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

Fifth Harmony Ladies Slay on iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony make their entrance on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday (March 5) at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

The four singers – Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, and Normani Kordei – are nominated for three awards at the event. They are up for Best Cover Song for “Ex’s & Oh’s,” Best Music Video for “Work From Home,” and Best Fan Army.

Make sure to tune in for Dancing With the Stars this season to catch Normani competing on the show. We can’t wait!
Just Jared on Facebook
fifth harmony iheartradio music awards 2017 01
fifth harmony iheartradio music awards 2017 02
fifth harmony iheartradio music awards 2017 03
fifth harmony iheartradio music awards 2017 04
fifth harmony iheartradio music awards 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ally Brooke, Dinah Hansen, Fifth Harmony, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here