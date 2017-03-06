Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

Here's the Latest Update on Louis Tomlinson's Arrest

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 4:36 pm

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum spent several days in Hawaii during the Valentine’s Day holiday back in February – and we have lots of their hot beach photos here!

In the photos, the 36-year-old actor showed off his shirtless physique while taking a swim in the ocean and Jenna sunbathed in a bikini on the beach.

“Wake at dawn with a winged heart, and give thanks for another day of loving.
Hope everyone feels some love today on Valentines,” Jenna posted on Valentine’s Day on her Instagram account.

15+ pictures inside of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan showing off their beach bodies in Hawaii…
