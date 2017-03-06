Justin Theroux Arrives In Paris For Fashion Week

Justin Theroux shows off his biker look as he arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

The 45-year-old actor and director is in town to attend some fashion shows. He has attended Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang shows in the past, we wonder which ones he’ll go to this time.

The weekend before, Justin suited up to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside his wife Jennifer Aniston.

If you haven’t already seen it, be sure to check out the trailer for the final season of Justin‘s show The Leftovers. The show will return April 16 on HBO for the last eight episodes.