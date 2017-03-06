Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; John Legend's &ldquo;Beauty And The Beast' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Are New 'Gilmore Girls' Episodes Coming to Netflix?!

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Mon, 06 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Justin Theroux Arrives In Paris For Fashion Week

Justin Theroux Arrives In Paris For Fashion Week

Justin Theroux shows off his biker look as he arrives at Charles de Gaulle airport on Saturday (March 4) in Paris, France.

The 45-year-old actor and director is in town to attend some fashion shows. He has attended Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang shows in the past, we wonder which ones he’ll go to this time.

The weekend before, Justin suited up to attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party alongside his wife Jennifer Aniston.

If you haven’t already seen it, be sure to check out the trailer for the final season of Justin‘s show The Leftovers. The show will return April 16 on HBO for the last eight episodes.
Photos: AKM-GSI
JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • This video shows exactly what happened right after Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with the paparazzi - TMZ
  • Watch Octavia Spencer impersonate stars for a Zoo-opolis animated movie in this hilarious SNL skit! - Gossip Cop
  • Emma Watson is answering fans' toughest relationship questions! - Just Jared Jr
  • These Game of Thrones memes will totally hold you over until next season - Wetpaint
  • Johnny Depp looks so hot in the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales trailer! - Lainey Gossip
  • Russia is considering a Beauty and the Beast ban due to a gay character - The Hollywood Reporter
