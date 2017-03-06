Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Knows About 'Gilmore Girls' Rory Cliffhanger!

With the news that Gilmore Girls may be coming back for even more new episodes, Milo Ventimiglia is confirming some big news with regards to that major Rory Gilmore cliffhanger.

Spoilers ahead! At the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Rory (Alexis Bledel) revealed to her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she’s pregnant. The show ended without letting us know who the father of her baby is and fans have been coming up with a variety of theories.

Well, Milo is here to shoot down one of the biggest theories – that Jess is the father of Rory’s baby.

“No, it is not Jess’ baby. I feel like everybody’s like, ‘But what if he came out with a pompadour, leather jacket and a smart brain?!’” he said during a recent interview with Build.