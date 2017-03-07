Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Tom Hiddleston Asked if He Regrets Taylor Swift Relationship

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 1:47 pm

Jason Isaacs Joins 'Star Trek: Discovery' Cast as Captain Lorca!

Jason Isaacs will star as Captain Lorca, the captain of the Starship Discovery, in CBS All Access’ new series Star Trek: Discovery.

In addition, to Jason, who was recently seen on Netflix’s The OA, actress Mary Wiseman was added to the cast as Tilly, a Starfleet Academy Cadet.

Previously announced cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green, James Frain, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy and Sam Vartholomeos.

The series was originally supposed to debut this past January, but had been pushed back until late Summer/Fall on the streaming service. Stay tuned!
