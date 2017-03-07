Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017

Justin Bieber Kicks Off 'Purpose World Tour' in Australia

Justin Bieber is Down Under for the next leg of his Purpose World Tour!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted greeting a group of lucky fans on Tuesday (March 7) at Crown Towers in Perth, Australia.

The night before, Justin kicked off the tour at a sold out show at nib Stadium and was joined by opening act Martin Garrix.

Martin recently opened up about getting asked to join Justin on the road.

“He said ‘You should come with me to Australia, it’s going to be crazy’, and I was like ‘Yeah, let’s do it’. Besides this tour we are also very good friends, we Facetime every now and then. Good times,” Martin told Yahoo.

He addded, “We’re both young, both touring on the road a lot and both love music. We can really talk about that.”

