'The Bachelor' Final 2 Contestants Revealed!

Marion Cotillard Is Unrecognizable with Fuller Lips &amp; Long Black Hair for New Movie!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 11:42 am

Lisa Kudrow Responds to Backlash Over 'F-ckable' Comment From 'Friends' Days

Lisa Kudrow Responds to Backlash Over 'F-ckable' Comment From 'Friends' Days

Lisa Kudrow is clarifying a comment she made on Watch What Happens Live! last week where a Friends guest star said something offensive.

“The worst behavior just off the top of my head? I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I’m in hair and makeup and I was told, ‘Oh wow … now you’re f–kable!’ That’s bad behavior, I say,” Lisa said about the guest star on the show, though declined to name the celeb.

Later, Lisa told ET that things were blown out of proportion after she got responses including, “‘Oh my god, this hideous, horrible hate crime occurred,’ and you know, I just don’t feel like that is what happened.”

“I feel like someone was nervous before doing the show and was trying to be funny and said something that made me a little uncomfortable. And then three minutes later, I was fine,” she added.

Pictured inside: Lisa on the red carpet for her Mamarazzi screening of Boss Baby, hosted by The Moms at the Four Seasons Hotel on Monday (March 6) in Los Angeles.

