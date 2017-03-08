Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom 'Still Text & Talk' After Split - Report

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still on good terms despite breaking up last week.

The 32-year-old “Chained to the Rhythm” and the 40-year-old actor reportedly “still text and talk” and have been spending time together even though they are not romantically a couple anymore, a source told E! News.

Katy and Orlando dated for nearly a year before announcing they are taking “loving break” last week.

The source went on to say that they still care “deeply” about each other, but Orlando wants to slow things down.

“He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Katy is not out of the question,” the source said.

Also pictured inside: Katy Perry showing off her blonde haircut as she and her cute pup while out on Tuesday (March 7) in Los Angeles.