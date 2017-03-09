Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan Are Expecting Second Child!

Dr. Priscilla Chan is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg!

“Priscilla and I are happy to share we’re expecting another baby girl!” the 32-year-old Facebook CEO wrote. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren’t sure what to expect or whether we’d be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy.”

“My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other,” he continued.

The pair got married back in 2012 and had a baby girl Max, who is now 15-months-old.