Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:33 pm

Malia Obama Has a New Suitor - Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee! (Video)

Malia Obama Has a New Suitor - Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee! (Video)

Malia Obama has a secret (or not-so-secret) admirer!

The 18-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama has a new suitor in Swae Lee of the band Rae Sremmurd (who have made the Mannequin Challenge song “Black Beatles” famous).

When recently questioned at LAX Airport about which artists he would like to collaborate with, Swae told TMZ, “I want to write for Adele, or with Adele. I want to do some crazy s–t I never did before and break some boundaries, you know?”

“Hell yeah,” he went on. “Malia Obama get at me. I know you’re on vacation.”

Swae said he would take Malia to the Bahamas on their first date, where he would present her with a dinner date “200 feet in the air on a suspended table at a five-star restaurant.” He added that he would make sure to “pay his respects” to Barack and “do it like a gentleman.”

“I might come with some flowers, you never know,” he shared. Watch below!


Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on His Perfect Date With Malia Obama

Pictured: Malia bundling up in a heavy coat over her dress while arriving at her internship for movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.
