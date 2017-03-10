Pregnant Ciara Involved in Car Accident

Ciara was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon (March 10) and she thankfully seems to be doing okay at the moment.

The 31-year-old entertainer, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was reportedly seen walking around the scene of the accident holding her chest and shoulder while talking on the phone.

A rep for Ciara confirmed the accident to JustJared.com and said that everything is fine.

“Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car,” the rep said.

The accident happened in Los Angeles. Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and trying to make a left turn when a car slammed into the passenger side of her vehicle, according to TMZ.

The police and fire department were seen on the scene.