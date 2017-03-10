Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 3:22 pm

Pregnant Ciara Involved in Car Accident

Pregnant Ciara Involved in Car Accident

Ciara was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon (March 10) and she thankfully seems to be doing okay at the moment.

The 31-year-old entertainer, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was reportedly seen walking around the scene of the accident holding her chest and shoulder while talking on the phone.

A rep for Ciara confirmed the accident to JustJared.com and said that everything is fine.

Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car,” the rep said.

The accident happened in Los Angeles. Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and trying to make a left turn when a car slammed into the passenger side of her vehicle, according to TMZ.

The police and fire department were seen on the scene.
Just Jared on Facebook
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 01
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 02
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 03
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 04
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 05
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 06
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 07
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 08
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 09
pregnant ciara involved in car accident 10

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ciara, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here