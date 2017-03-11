Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 1:04 pm

Robin Thicke Celebrates 40th Birthday with Girlfriend April Love Geary By His Side!

Robin Thicke Celebrates 40th Birthday with Girlfriend April Love Geary By His Side!

Robin Thicke and his girlfriend April Love Geary share a cute moment together while leaving Catch LA after his birthday party on Friday night (March 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer celebrated his 40th birthday at the celeb hotspot with his gal by his side.

Earlier that day, Robin paid tribute to his late father Alan Thicke, who passed away last year.

“Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops,” Robin captioned the below photo on his Instagram account.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

  • Truth

    What does he do for a living? As I know his music flops.

