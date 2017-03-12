'Game of Thrones' Final Season Episode Count Revealed

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss revealed that the final season of the show will only contain six episodes.

The eighth and final season will presumably air in 2018, with the seventh season debuting on July 16, 2017.

“It’s only going to be six episodes for the final season,” David said. They also commented on the possibility of a spinoff after season eight. “I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”