Ben Affleck Reveals He Went to Rehab for Alcohol Addiction

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2017? Nick Viall Picks [SPOILER]!

15 Facts You Never Knew About Jennifer Aniston

Tue, 14 March 2017 at 8:16 pm

Celebs Can't Wait to Watch Rachel Maddow Reveal Trump's Tax Returns - Read Tweets!

Celebs Can't Wait to Watch Rachel Maddow Reveal Trump's Tax Returns - Read Tweets!

Rachel Maddow just revealed that she has access to President Trump‘s tax returns and she will unveil them on her show this evening… and celebs are so excited to watch what happens!

Immediately after the MSNBC anchor tweeted the news on Tuesday evening (March 14), celebs started freaking out over it on Twitter.

Sophia Bush, Emmy Rossum, Chrissy Teigen, and more have all commented on Maddow‘s big reveal and we gathered all of the tweets in one place.

The Rachel Maddow Show will air at 9/8c on MSNBC this evening!

Click inside to read more tweets from celebs…

