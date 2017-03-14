Celebs Can't Wait to Watch Rachel Maddow Reveal Trump's Tax Returns - Read Tweets!
Rachel Maddow just revealed that she has access to President Trump‘s tax returns and she will unveil them on her show this evening… and celebs are so excited to watch what happens!
Immediately after the MSNBC anchor tweeted the news on Tuesday evening (March 14), celebs started freaking out over it on Twitter.
Sophia Bush, Emmy Rossum, Chrissy Teigen, and more have all commented on Maddow‘s big reveal and we gathered all of the tweets in one place.
The Rachel Maddow Show will air at 9/8c on MSNBC this evening!
HOLY. SHIT. Let it all fall down. https://t.co/xyCN3esFQU
— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) March 14, 2017
oh, this is delightful. https://t.co/UQOBpLtwje
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 14, 2017
then i read this…. xo https://t.co/wBS9sjxJMw
— Marcia Cross (@ReallyMarcia) March 15, 2017
And I'm gonna be on a plane when this goes live?!?!?!?! https://t.co/2oy6MXwwEQ
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 15, 2017
This should be interesting. 😍 https://t.co/cyjzB9Mnz5
— Christopher Gorham (@ChrisGorham) March 15, 2017
ummmmmmm….. https://t.co/37wf2KUT4e
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 14, 2017
Well someone is about to keep her #1 spot. https://t.co/MjMKTFzeH1
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) March 14, 2017
Holy SHIT. This better not be an empty tease.
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 15, 2017
Maddow has the tax returns 🚨
— shannonwoodward (@shannonwoodward) March 14, 2017
WHAT????? #Trumprussia #indivisible #resist #womensmarch #lgbt https://t.co/StZjIwMjeB
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 14, 2017
Tonight 9pm EST Rachel Maddow has Trump's tax returns!!!!! https://t.co/cuuMaH4KKA
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 14, 2017
This is the most excited I've ever been for a powerpoint presentation. https://t.co/f2lHOaBqei
— Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 14, 2017
☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️☕️ https://t.co/OO0pw3sSmI
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) March 15, 2017
marry me, maddow https://t.co/rH0ctNjMXL
— Emily Robinson (@Emily_Robinson) March 14, 2017
That's how you make GOOD TV… https://t.co/1v90qhPe3H
— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) March 14, 2017
— Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) March 14, 2017
This is going to be the longest hour of my life. https://t.co/hRJ3gqLMvx
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2017
— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) March 14, 2017
OMFG @maddow MOM ILU QUEEN #$#$@*#*(@&. (that's fangirl speak for "holy shit, you goddess") https://t.co/7oP6rtwlL2
— Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 14, 2017
Don't play with me, @maddow https://t.co/PrDQ0gKf60
— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 14, 2017
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 14, 2017
Hi @maddow. Yes, you have my attention. Point your microwave NW. You'll see me here thus… pic.twitter.com/n3Wg1iobOU
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 15, 2017