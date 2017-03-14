Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 1:51 pm

Nick Cannon Congratulates Tyra Banks on America's Got Talent Gig

Nick Cannon Congratulates Tyra Banks on America's Got Talent Gig

Nick Cannon is totally on board with Tyra Banks becoming the new host of America’s Got Talent!

The 36-year-old entertainer, who quit the show after NBC was considering firing him over a joke, showed his support for Tyra by sending her a bouquet of flowers.

Tyra took to her Twitter to share the flowers and Nick‘s note which read, “Congratulations and good luck on AGT! Love, Nick C.”

She captioned the photo with, “Made me smile, @NickCannon. 💛”

We’re so glad to see that there’s no hard feelings between the two!

Photos: WENN
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Nick Cannon, Tyra Banks

