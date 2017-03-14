Top Stories
Tue, 14 March 2017 at 2:26 am

'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Diagnosed With ALS

SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg just shared some sad news.

The creator of the Nickelodeon hit animated series revealed that he has been diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease ALS.

“I wanted people to hear directly from me that I have been diagnosed with ALS. Anyone who knows me knows that I will continue to work on SpongeBob SquarePants and my other passions for as long as I am able,” he said in a statement to THR.

Stephen continued, “My family and I are grateful for the outpouring of love and support. We ask that our sincere request for privacy be honored during this time.”

Our thoughts are with Stephen and his loved ones during this difficult time.

