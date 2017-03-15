Kesha Talks Dropping The Dollar Sign Out Of Her Name: 'I Let Go Of My Facade'

Kesha has revealed the real reason why she dropped the dollar sign from her name – she’s Ke$ha no more!

“It [losing the $] happened after I went to rehab for my eating disorder. I let go of my facade about being a girl who didn’t care,” the 30-year-old singer expressed while speaking at Refinery29′s Reclaim Your Domain Discussion Panel held as part of 2017 SXSW Festival on Tuesday (March 14) in Austin, Texas.

“My facade was to be strong, and I realized it was total bullshit,” Kesha added. “I took out the $ because I realized that was part of the facade. It was a journey and I’m happy – that was me in that part of my life. But then I turned a corner–but i still have a f-cking tattoo of it on my hand. I’ll have to figure that out!”

That same day, Kesha and Refinery29 hosted an Anti-Bullying Workshop with Columbia University School of the Arts Digital Storytelling Lab.