Wed, 15 March 2017 at 6:38 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Talks Unanswered Finale Questions About Jack

Milo Ventimiglia Talks Unanswered Finale Questions About Jack

Milo Ventimiglia is opening up about the lingering questions about the This Is Us season finale.

SPOILER ALERT! Fans didn’t find out how his character Jack dies, despite it being teased a lot.

“I may have just shot myself in the foot teasing it out, and the audience not getting the answer that they were looking for,” Milo told People. “I’ll have to hold strong with that answer until Dan [Fogelman, the creator] wants to tell that story. But I’ve been saying, and I feel very strongly about this lately: Everybody’s concerned with the death, how it happened, when it happened. I think people should be more concerned with his life. How did this man live his life? How did he embrace his family, even in disrepair? How did he fight for his family when it looked like things were broken and going away? ‘How did this man live his life?’ is more important than when he died, in my mind.”

Milo also said about the finale, “The first thing that comes to mind is that I imagine that people are dying to know more. We’ve only given them a sip of water when there’s an entire ocean to know about this family. Here comes some fan fiction!”

Pictured: Milo stops by Extra for an interview on Wednesday (March 15) in Universal City, Calif.
