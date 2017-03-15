Wed, 15 March 2017 at 4:00 am
Rita Ora Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in London
Rita Ora stylishly makes her way out of her ride on Monday afternoon (March 13) in London, England.
The 26-year-old America’s Next Top Model host looked super chic in a pink dress with matching pink heels as she stayed warm in a white fur shawl as she stepped out for the day.
The next day, Rita took to Instagram to share a selfie while getting her hair and makeup done.
FYI: Rita is wearing an Au Jour Le Jour dress.
