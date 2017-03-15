Rita Ora Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in London

Rita Ora stylishly makes her way out of her ride on Monday afternoon (March 13) in London, England.

The 26-year-old America’s Next Top Model host looked super chic in a pink dress with matching pink heels as she stayed warm in a white fur shawl as she stepped out for the day.

The next day, Rita took to Instagram to share a selfie while getting her hair and makeup done.

Have a good Tuesday 😍 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

FYI: Rita is wearing an Au Jour Le Jour dress.