Wed, 15 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Rita Ora Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in London

Rita Ora Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in London

Rita Ora stylishly makes her way out of her ride on Monday afternoon (March 13) in London, England.

The 26-year-old America’s Next Top Model host looked super chic in a pink dress with matching pink heels as she stayed warm in a white fur shawl as she stepped out for the day.

The next day, Rita took to Instagram to share a selfie while getting her hair and makeup done.

Have a good Tuesday 😍

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

FYI: Rita is wearing an Au Jour Le Jour dress.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Rita Ora

