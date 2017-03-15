Taylor Swift Is Not Launching a Spotify Competitor Service

Taylor Swift has no plans to launch a streaming service to compete with Spotify, despite reports.

Rumors began swirling after the 26-year-old superstar filed documents to launch a new website called Swifties.

According to TMZ, the website was set to feature “non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.”

Although it sounds a lot like a streaming service, our Taylor sources say that this is not the case.

It looks like we will have to wait and see what Taylor has up her sleeve!