'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Confirmed!

Director James Gunn has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will happen!

“There will be a Guardians 3, that’s for sure. We’re trying to figure it out. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do really, that’s all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing. You know, I’m going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I’m just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks,” he told Complex. James has directed the first two films in the Galaxy franchise.

James was also asked if we will see any of the Guardians characters in the upcoming Avengers movie, Infinity War.

“You know listen, I don’t think we should overstate things that it is an Avengers movie, but the Guardians are a part of the cosmic universe, they’re a part of Thanos’ stories, so, they are in there, and they have, not the biggest, but, an integral part to that,” he added.