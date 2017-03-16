Top Stories
Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King &amp; Alfred Enoch Dating?

Are HTGAWM's Aja Naomi King & Alfred Enoch Dating?

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Mandy Moore Responds to 'This Is Us' Finale Criticism

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Being a 'Proud American'

Thu, 16 March 2017 at 2:15 am

Jesse Williams Gets Real About Diversity in the Film Industry

Jesse Williams Gets Real About Diversity in the Film Industry

Jesse Williams looks smoking hot in this new feature for Hunger magazine, on newsstands March 16.

The 35-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star talked to the glossy about diversity in Hollywood and in film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jesse Williams

“People thought that they had to whitewash every movie to make people go and see it, but that’s statistically bullshit,” Jesse said. “The more diverse a movie is the more money it makes – statistically.”

“I don’t, however, think that celebrities have an obligation to do anything,” he added. “I feel like I have an obligation because I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I don’t impose that on other people.”

For more on Jeese, check out the full interview by Holly Fraser in issue 12 of Hunger magazine and visit Hungertv.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
jesse williams hunger magazine feature 01
jesse williams hunger magazine feature 02
jesse williams hunger magazine feature 03

Credit: Fashion Editor Sara Paulsen ; Photos: Dan Regan
Posted to: Jesse Williams, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Prince William shows off his killer dance moves in this new video - TMZ
  • Are Selena Gomez and Orlando Bloom hooking up? - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse reflects on his time acting on Friends as Ross' son Ben - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Bachelorette Rachel's guys before the show airs - Wetpaint
  • Charlie Hunnam gets candid about a really traumatic experience he had - Lainey Gossip
  • Jeff Probst opens up about the latest vote-off on Survivor - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here