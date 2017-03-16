Jesse Williams Gets Real About Diversity in the Film Industry

Jesse Williams looks smoking hot in this new feature for Hunger magazine, on newsstands March 16.

The 35-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star talked to the glossy about diversity in Hollywood and in film.

“People thought that they had to whitewash every movie to make people go and see it, but that’s statistically bullshit,” Jesse said. “The more diverse a movie is the more money it makes – statistically.”

“I don’t, however, think that celebrities have an obligation to do anything,” he added. “I feel like I have an obligation because I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I don’t impose that on other people.”

For more on Jeese, check out the full interview by Holly Fraser in issue 12 of Hunger magazine and visit Hungertv.com.