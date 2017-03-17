Blac Chyna Celebrates Rob Kardashian's Birthday With His Family

Blac Chyna may not be together with Rob Kardashian but she’s still celebrating his birthday!

The 28-year-old model was joined by Rob‘s sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner as they prepped for his party on Friday (March 17) in Westlake Village, Calif.

It looks like Rob might be having a movie night to celebrate turning 30, as the family was spotted loading decorations into Westlake Village Luxury Cinemas.

“Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️,” Chyna wrote on her Instagram earlier in the day.

Rob shared his own birthday photo of the couple’s daughter Dream, writing, “The best gift of all!!”