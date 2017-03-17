Gigi Hadid Reveals How Lady Gaga 'Made Her Day'

Gigi Hadid was so happy when she found out how Lady Gaga was supporting her!

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram earlier this week to express her gratitude.

“Woke up to this!!!!” Gigi captioned Gaga‘s selfie below, in which the “Million Reasons” singer is rocking one of Gigi‘s jacket’s from her Tommy x Gigi line. “Seeing people I love, & who inspire me, wear my clothes is one of the most special and heartwarming feelings in the world.. U IN THIS @TOMMYxGIGI JACKET MADE MY DAY @ladygaga ❤❤❤❣️.”

“Can’t wait for COACHELLA!” Gaga captioned the photo on her own Instagram account. “Until then studio studio studio✌️🌈💋.”

ICYMI, watch Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik adorably express their love for each other in a video she filmed for his Versace campaign.

Also pictured inside: Gigi and sister Bella Hadid heading to their photo shoots on Friday (March 17) in New York City, and Gigi going out for to dinner with a friend the night before.