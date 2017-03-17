Katie Holmes & Hailey Baldwin Lead Celeb-Studded TAO Opening Block Party!

A whole bunch of celebs stepped out in their best last night (March 16) to celebrate the highly-anticipated TAO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, and Luchini LA Grand Opening!

Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin, Wilmer Valderrama, Victoria Justice and her sister Madison Reed, AnnaLynne McCord, Angela Lindvall, Serayah, Cassie, Adelaide Kane, Justine Skye, and Charlotte McKinney were among many who came out to celebrate TAO Group’s Los Angeles debut.

Also in attendance was Michael Imperioli, Michael Chiklis, David Guetta, Shaun Ross, Christopher Masterson, Redfoo, Randy Jackson, E. J. Johnson, Madelaine Petsch, Sabina Gadecki, and DJ Khaled with his longtime fiance Nicole Tuck.

Taking the stage for a surprise special performance were NAS, Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak while Ross One, DJ Cassidy, Chantel Jeffries and Devin Lucien manned the decks throughout the evening.



I had so much fun at the #tao and #beautyandessex opening #Hollywood dress by @isabelmarant 💃🏻💃🏻shoes by @tamaramellon A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 17, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

FYI: Katie is wearing a Isabel Marant dress with Tamara Mellon shoes. Justine is wearing a Camilla and Marc dress.