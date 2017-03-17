Top Stories
Emma Watson's Pay for 'Beauty & The Beast' Revealed

Jamie Dornan Recites 41 Irish Terms for Drunk on 'Kimmel'

Eva Mendes Makes First Public Appearance in Six Months, Looks Stunning!

Watch Your Favorite 'Bachelor' Stars' Audition Tapes!

Fri, 17 March 2017 at 1:47 pm

Katie Holmes & Hailey Baldwin Lead Celeb-Studded TAO Opening Block Party!

A whole bunch of celebs stepped out in their best last night (March 16) to celebrate the highly-anticipated TAO, Beauty & Essex, Avenue, and Luchini LA Grand Opening!

Katie Holmes, Hailey Baldwin, Wilmer Valderrama, Victoria Justice and her sister Madison Reed, AnnaLynne McCord, Angela Lindvall, Serayah, Cassie, Adelaide Kane, Justine Skye, and Charlotte McKinney were among many who came out to celebrate TAO Group’s Los Angeles debut.

Also in attendance was Michael Imperioli, Michael Chiklis, David Guetta, Shaun Ross, Christopher Masterson, Redfoo, Randy Jackson, E. J. Johnson, Madelaine Petsch, Sabina Gadecki, and DJ Khaled with his longtime fiance Nicole Tuck.

Taking the stage for a surprise special performance were NAS, Busta Rhymes and Anderson Paak while Ross One, DJ Cassidy, Chantel Jeffries and Devin Lucien manned the decks throughout the evening.


FYI: Katie is wearing a Isabel Marant dress with Tamara Mellon shoes. Justine is wearing a Camilla and Marc dress.
Credit: FayesVision, Sara De Boer; Photos: WENN, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, Angela Lindvall, AnnaLynne McCord, Cassie, Charlotte McKinney, Christopher Masterson, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, E. J. Johnson, Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, Katie Holmes, Madelaine Petsch, Madison Reed, Michael Chiklis, michael imperioli, Nicole Tuck, Randy Jackson, Redfoo, Sabina Gadecki, Serayah, Shaun Ross, Victoria Justice, Wilmer Valderrama

