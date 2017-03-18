Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend &amp; Kids

Mariah Carey Has a Festive St. Patrick's Day with Her Boyfriend & Kids

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

Sat, 18 March 2017 at 6:29 pm

Chuck Berry Dead - Legendary Musician Dies at 90

Chuck Berry Dead - Legendary Musician Dies at 90

Chuck Berry, who helped pave the way for rock ‘n’ roll, has sadly passed away at the age of 90.

The legendary musician was found unresponsive in his home at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday (March 18), the St. Charles County Police Department confirmed.

Chuck was known for his hit songs like “Johnnie B. Goode,” “You Never Can Tell,” and “No Particular Place To Go.”

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: Remembering the stars we’ve lost so far this year

The full statement from the police department reads: “St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

No further details have yet been revealed.

Chuck is survived by his wife Themetta “Toddy” Suggs and his children Ingrid, Aloha, Charles Jr., and Melody.

Our thoughts are with Chuck‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Marc Andrew Deley; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chuck Berry, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mischa Barton wins restraining orders against ex boyfriends - TMZ
  • The Kardashian's Dash store in West Hollywood has been vandalized - Gossip Cop
  • Hailee Steinfeld drops new song "At My Best" with Machine Gun Kelly - Just Jared Jr
  • Has American Horror Story cast it's Donald Trump based character? - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez see a "future together" - Lainey Gossip
  • Patrick Stewart uses medicinal marijuana for his arthritis - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Faith + 1

    He was a brilliant musician. RIP Chuck

  • Derek117

    “Hail, Hail Rock&Roll”: Chuck Berry is truly the Father of Rock. R.I.P.

  • Cookie Monster

    RIP Chuck. Thanks for all the great music and memories.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here