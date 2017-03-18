Chuck Berry Dead - Legendary Musician Dies at 90

Chuck Berry, who helped pave the way for rock ‘n’ roll, has sadly passed away at the age of 90.

The legendary musician was found unresponsive in his home at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday (March 18), the St. Charles County Police Department confirmed.

Chuck was known for his hit songs like “Johnnie B. Goode,” “You Never Can Tell,” and “No Particular Place To Go.”

The full statement from the police department reads: “St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m. The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement.”

No further details have yet been revealed.

Chuck is survived by his wife Themetta “Toddy” Suggs and his children Ingrid, Aloha, Charles Jr., and Melody.

Our thoughts are with Chuck‘s loved ones during this difficult time.