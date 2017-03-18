Emma Watson Shares Opinion on Josh Gad's 'Gay Moment' in 'Beauty & The Beast'

Emma Watson‘s new movie Beauty and the Beast is in theaters now and one part of the film that has gotten a ton of buzz is the “gay moment” involving Josh Gad‘s character Le Fou.

If you want to read all the spoilers about what happens, we’ve got you covered.

Emma, who plays Belle, recently opened up about her opinion on the moment.

Click inside to read what she said in the interview…

“I think that what’s so fantastic about Josh’s performance is that it’s so subtle. It’s always like, does he idolize Gaston? Is he in love with Gaston? What’s the relationship there? And I think it’s incredibly subtle, to be perfectly honest,” Emma told SiriusXM (via EW). “I don’t want people going into this movie thinking that there’s like a huge narrative there. There really isn’t. It’s incredibly subtle, and it’s kind of a play on having the audience go, ‘Is it, or is it not?’ I think it’s fun. I love the ambiguity there.”

WHAT DID YOU THINK of the “gay moment” in Beauty and the Beast?