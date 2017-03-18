Lea Michele Is Hard at Work on Her Untitled City Mayor Pilot

Lea Michele gets to work on the set of her upcoming Untitled City Mayor Pilot on Thursday (March 16) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress and singer was seen painting an old tire while doing community service for a scene.

Lea took to Twitter over the weekend to share a photo of her and co-stars Daveed Diggs and Yvette Nicole Brown on set.

“Last night on set with these two! @YNB & @DaveedDiggs ✨ Having the best time on this show with this incredible cast! 🎥,” she tweeted.