Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Flaunted Some PDA in Toronto!

How Much Money Do the Kardashians Make for Social Posts?

The New 'Matrix' Movie Could Feature Young Morpheus

The New 'Matrix' Movie Could Feature Young Morpheus

The Matrix reboot is reportedly not going to be a remake of the original film – rather, it will expand on the Matrix universe.

Screenwriter Zak Penn, who was reportedly involved in the project, recently took to Twitter to shut down the rumors.

“All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix,” he wrote. “People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. Can’t comment yet except to say that the words ‘reboot’ and ‘remake’ were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news. If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories.”

“WB is not interested in rebooting The Matrix, but rather in exploring expanded universe concepts,” Birth.Movies.Death reported. “And according to two independent sources we’ve spoken with, one idea that’s gained a lot of support is a prequel film starring Michael B. Jordan as a young Morpheus. Our understanding is that a Morpheus film has long been a concept favored by the folks at Warner Bros. The studio has established a writer’s room (a sure-fire sign that WB is gunning for multiple films/franchises), and our further understanding is that this Morpheus idea is one of several being kicked around.”

