Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Sun, 19 March 2017 at 8:33 pm

Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Is Her Mini-Me!

Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Cruise Is Her Mini-Me!

Katie Holmes‘ daughter Suri Cruise, 10, looks exactly like her mom!

The 38-year-old actress posted a photo to Instagram with Suri and two men, with the caption, “Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams.”

Katie doesn’t often post photos of Suri to social media, preferring to keep her out of the public eye. See a few more photos of Suri from Katie‘s Instagram below!
