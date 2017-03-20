Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:07 pm

Mulan's 1998 Star Lea Salonga Responds to Live Action Movie's Lack of Songs

Mulan's 1998 Star Lea Salonga Responds to Live Action Movie's Lack of Songs

The singer who sang the title character’s songs in the 1998 version of Mulan, Lea Salonga, is speaking out about the reveal that the new live action film won’t contain singing!

“From what I understand, no songs right now,” director Niki Caro revealed recently.

Lea took to Twitter to address the issue after some fan backlash.

“Hang on. This may just be a great decision. If the live action Cinderella is any indication, we’re in for a really cool ride,” Lea wrote on Twitter.

Click inside to read more of her tweets…
  • Just Saying

    Then they should say is a movie based off the original Mulan legend and not a live action version of the Disney film. Too bad, I was excited for this movie.

  • Darija

    That sucks, I really like “Reflection” and “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”.

  • Just Saying

    Man out of you is one of the best disney songs ever. It’s a shame the movie won’t have it, I doubt people will be interested in this.

  • Darija

    It’s a Disney movie, so it’ll make a lot of money… but for the people who really love the animated version and its songs, this decision is a disappointment. I’m definitely less excited for this film, I hope they won’t do the same to Aladdin.

