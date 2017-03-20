Mulan's 1998 Star Lea Salonga Responds to Live Action Movie's Lack of Songs
The singer who sang the title character’s songs in the 1998 version of Mulan, Lea Salonga, is speaking out about the reveal that the new live action film won’t contain singing!
“From what I understand, no songs right now,” director Niki Caro revealed recently.
Lea took to Twitter to address the issue after some fan backlash.
“Hang on. This may just be a great decision. If the live action Cinderella is any indication, we’re in for a really cool ride,” Lea wrote on Twitter.
I ask for two things from the live-action Mulan: one, an Asian actress that'd be believable as a boy or a man, and a hunky Shang.
— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 20, 2017
The original legend of Mulan existed for over 1,000 years without the music. The new film will stand proud and tall without the songs.
— Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) March 20, 2017