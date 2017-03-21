Top Stories
Tue, 21 March 2017 at 8:36 am

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

Jenny Slate spoke extensively about her relationship with Chris Evans and their subsequent breakup in the new issue of New York Magazine.

Here’s what the 34-year-old actress said about her time with the 35-year-old actor:

On the breakup: “We’re not on bad terms, but we haven’t really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best. I’d love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever.”

On the beginning of their relationship: “To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, Oh, you have these feelings for me?, I was looking around like, Is this a prank? I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person — I don’t want to be an experiment.”

On the last year dating Chris: “I don’t mind talking about him at all. He’s a lovely person. I don’t know. It feels like such a huge thing. Last year was a giant, big year for my heart. I’ve never, ever thought to keep anything private because that’s not really what I’m like, and now I’m learning those things, and they’re weird, kind of demented lessons to learn.”

On the first time they had dinner: “I remember him saying to me, ‘You’re going to be one of my closest friends.’ I was just like, ‘Man, I fucking hope this isn’t a lie, because I’m going to be devastated if this guy isn’t my friend.’[I told Chris we're splitting the bill and he didn't want to.] If you take away my preferences, you take away my freedom,…Then I was like, Oh, man, is this dude going to be like, ‘Ugh, this bra-burner.’ Instead, he was like, ‘Tell me more.’ ”

