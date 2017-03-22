Top Stories
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Are Reportedly Speaking Again After Split

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Are Reportedly Speaking Again After Split

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly on speaking terms after their custody proceedings got tumultuous. Ultimately, the couple agreed to keep all discussions private and out of the public eye, and now, they’ve spoken to each other directly to try and move forward.

“He’s much happier,” a source told People of Brad. “He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

“It was a rough time, but they were able to resolve it,” the source continued. “This is a work in progress…He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that.”

“He is spending more time with the kids when they are in L.A.,” another source added. “He has even spent some time with Maddox and Pax. Things are definitely calming down.”

