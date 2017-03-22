Top Stories
What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

What's New to Netflix Streaming in April? Full List Announced!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

The New 'Baywatch' Trailer Is Total Eye Candy - Watch Now!

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Spotted Kissing in New Photos

Wed, 22 March 2017 at 9:50 pm

Ariel Winter Brings Her Coachella Clothes to China!

Ariel Winter Brings Her Coachella Clothes to China!

Ariel Winter is getting ready for Coachella and she’s so excited for the festival in a few weeks that she brought her possible outfit choices on her trip to China!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was seen leaving her hotel in a denim jacket and black jumpsuit on Monday (March 20) in Beijing, China.

Ariel is wearing clothes from the H&M Loves Coachella collection, which will be available online and in stores on Thursday, March 23!

The denim jacket will be available for $49.99 and the black jumpsuit is just $24.99. Super affordable options for your Coachella looks.

It looks like Ariel is in China to spend time with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who is currently filming his upcoming movie Pacific Rim: Uprising.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter coachella clothes china 01
ariel winter coachella clothes china 02
ariel winter coachella clothes china 03
ariel winter coachella clothes china 04
ariel winter coachella clothes china 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • What happened to Katherine Jackson and where is she? - TMZ
  • Celebs react to Neil Gorsuch's hearing for Supreme Court - Gossip Cop
  • Demi Lovato is wearing a suspicious ring - Just Jared Jr
  • See all your favorite '90s child stars all grown up - Wetpaint
  • Hot photos of Charlie Hunnam on a hike - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch the honest trailer for 1995's Power Rangers - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here