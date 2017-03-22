Ariel Winter Brings Her Coachella Clothes to China!

Ariel Winter is getting ready for Coachella and she’s so excited for the festival in a few weeks that she brought her possible outfit choices on her trip to China!

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was seen leaving her hotel in a denim jacket and black jumpsuit on Monday (March 20) in Beijing, China.

Ariel is wearing clothes from the H&M Loves Coachella collection, which will be available online and in stores on Thursday, March 23!

The denim jacket will be available for $49.99 and the black jumpsuit is just $24.99. Super affordable options for your Coachella looks.

It looks like Ariel is in China to spend time with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who is currently filming his upcoming movie Pacific Rim: Uprising.