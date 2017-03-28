'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' Reveals New Details in Featurette - Watch Now!

Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in a new featurette for the upcoming film.

The biggest revelation confirms what many fans already suspected – Brenton Thwaites will be playing Henry Turner, who is the son of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley‘s characters.

“This film is exciting. There’s something huge happening everyday so it has an energy and a force behind it that I’ve never really experienced before,” Brenton says in the video.

Directors Espen Sandberg and Joachim Rønning also give an inside look into the work that went into creating the film.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will hit theaters on May 26!

Check out the brand new featurette below…