Justin Bieber Hangs in the Hamptons with Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion!

Justin Bieber and his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger head out for dinner on Sunday night (May 28) in the Hamptons, N.Y.

The guys were joined for the night on the town by Patrick‘s longtime girlfriend Abby Champion. Over the weekend, they were all seen running into each other in the Big Apple.

On Monday, the trio got on a private plane to fly off somewhere together. Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share videos of them all having a thumb war.

Justin Bieber’s Thumb War with Patrick and Abby