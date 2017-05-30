Top Stories
Derek Hough & Girlfriend Hayley Erbert Flaunt PDA at a Lake

Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has a Star-Studded Lineup!

Daniel Craig Looks So Different in His New Movie!

Tue, 30 May 2017 at 2:12 pm

Fifth Harmony Announces New Song 'Down,' Out This Friday!

Fifth Harmony is getting to release their new single “Down” and they just released the artwork for the song!

The four girls – Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei – are dropping their first song since Camila Cabello left the group last year.

5H is joined on the track by Gucci Mane and they’re set to perform it on Good Morning America this Friday (June 2), the same day the song will be released.

Check out teasers of the song’s lyrics right now over on JustJaredJR.com

ARE YOU EXCITED for new music from Fifth Harmony?
