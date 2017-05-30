Keri Russell Reunites with Scott Speedman at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Keri Russell poses for a cute photo with her former Felicity co-star Scott Speedman while receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday afternoon (May 30) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress was also joined by the show’s creator J.J. Abrams, who spoke at the ceremony.

Keri received support from her partner Matthew Rhys and their The Americans co-stars Noah Emmerich and Holly Taylor as well.

“At first I thought, ‘Do they know something I don’t know? Does this mean it’s over for me?,’ Keri joked about receiving the star (via Variety). “Because when I think of stars on Hollywood Boulevard, I think of Judy Garland or someone really famous. I know I’m not 20, but is this the twilight of my career? It’s hugely iconic and part of me definitely feels like it’s been a mistake, but I’m going for it anyway.”

FYI: Keri is wearing a Johanna Ortiz shirt, Chloe slacks, a Celine bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Keri Russell at the walk of fame ceremony…